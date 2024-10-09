Number of Montgomery County minors making threats against schools grows: 'It's not a joke'

Two months into the new school year, Montgomery County officials say the number of students charged with making threats is higher than last year.

Two months into the new school year, Montgomery County officials say the number of students charged with making threats is higher than last year.

Two months into the new school year, Montgomery County officials say the number of students charged with making threats is higher than last year.

Two months into the new school year, Montgomery County officials say the number of students charged with making threats is higher than last year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- No matter the circumstances, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is warning minors that there is never a good excuse to joke about, post about, or mention a threat of violence against a school.

"If you hear people engaging in this, don't join in. It's not funny. It's not a joke; it has real consequences, and tell somebody because, unfortunately, what we can't know is what is in somebody's head and what is in their heart," Montgomery County DA prosecutor Shanna Redwine said.

This school year, there has been a flurry of school threats and subsequent action against those making them.

According to the Montgomery County attorney, the team that handles cases against minors, for the entire last school year, 15 people 16 and under were charged for making a threat. However, in just the first two months of this school year, they've already surpassed that with a total of 20 minors charged.

"Please, if you hear something, you have to say something for the sake of you, the students, and the school," Redwine said.

One of the Montgomery County minors charged is Willis High freshman Kenji King Jr. He was charged after he said he was falsely accused of telling classmates he had a gun in his bag.

"I didn't do it, and I have a witness. They said it happened in the hallway after fifth period, and I had my headphones on the whole time," King Jr. said.

The DA said they are following through with their charges against King and that this action-first approach prevents a worst-case scenario.

"We have to presume that they are ready, willing, and able to act on it, and we don't get a second chance," Redwine said.

If someone sees a social media post or hears someone making a verbal threat, they are asked to contact law enforcement.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.