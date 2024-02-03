Search warrant issued after suspected illegal marijuana operation at business, police say

"They handcuffed a good dozen people. I don't know who got arrested," a witness told ABC13 after the police raid. Eyewitness News observed a steady stream of people entering and exiting the business Friday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A marijuana business on the edge of Bellaire city limits is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and Department of Homeland Security descended on the business in the 7500 block of Renwick Drive on Wednesday night.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Bellaire police said it assisted other agencies in executing a search warrant for a 'suspected illegal marijuana operation.'

The post identified the business as Edwards Marijuana Family, although the black building it occupies bears no signage.

"Scared the heck out of me. I thought somebody got shot 'cause an ambulance came and everything," Garry Garritan, who witnessed the raid, said.

It's unclear if anyone was taken to jail or if anything was seized, but the business was back open Friday.

Bellaire police say criminal charges are pending, but did not return phone calls seeking additional information.

Property records show Edwards M. Family Inc. purchased the building in May 2023.

In their Facebook post, Bellaire police say they had gotten multiple complaints about the business from nearby residents.

Garritan said he hasn't had any problems with them.

"You don't hear cussing. You don't hear people being wild ... they're mellow," he said.

Eyewitness News saw a less mellow side Friday as our news crew stood on a public sidewalk recording.

A man wearing sweatpants with an 'EMF' logo approached and ordered the crew to leave, then began lunging at them with closed fists while another man blocked the crew's camera.

"I'm a sacrifice myself and I don't give a damn about that (expletive) (expletive). I will sacrifice myself now get (expletive) away from this (expletive)," the first man shouted.

It wasn't long before another man grabbed the crew's tripod.

No one was injured, but Houston police officers responded.

