katy isd

Katy ISD's budget reduced by $513K because of payment to former superintendent

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- When Katy ISD parted ways with its outgoing superintendent last year, the school district paid Lance Hindt about $513,000 more than it should have under state law, according to the Texas Education Agency.

For this, the TEA reduced the school district's budget heading into the 2019-2020 school year, the governing body told ABC13.

Hindt, who resigned in 2018 in the face of various accusations that include bullying during his youth and plagiarism of his dissertation at University of Houston, reached a severance settlement with the Katy ISD Board of Trustees at the tune of $955,795.

RELATED: 'I did dumb things': Katy ISD superintendent apologizes for drawing negative attention to district

According to TEA, Hindt was supposed to be paid his annual salary of $442,041.

Texas law states if a school district pays a superintendent more than his or her annual salary in the event of an early termination, the difference will come from the school's overall budget. That reduction was already in effect for this school year after TEA notified Katy ISD last May.

ABC13 reached out to the school district for comment regarding the budget reduction, including how it affects its near 80,000 students. As of Friday evening, Katy ISD has not answered back.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In our original reporting of this story, we mistakenly said the former Katy ISD Superintendent was "illegally" overpaid. We have since corrected the information.

We are still waiting for comment from Katy ISD about the payment and if it will have any impact on the district's students.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO: 'ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
EMBED More News Videos

Greg Gay says he was disappointed the Katy ISD superintendent didn't say sorry.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkatybullyinglawskaty isd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KATY ISD
10 students sent to hospital after smoke at Mayde Creek JHS
4 Houston-area districts top list of best school districts in Texas
Katy ISD staff info, including Social Security numbers, released
Cop crowned Mrs. Texas surprised by husband's return
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas has 11 COVID-19 coronavirus cases, CDC says
Man found shot to death at his home near Katy
Houston's boil water notice extended into weekend
Water main had 20 years of service life left when it burst
WWII vet celebrates his 100th and 25th birthday this leap year
Warmer weekend, strong storms next week
ABC News poll: Sanders has best chance of defeating Trump
Show More
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
Over 200 animals rescued from Katy home
2 women placed in handcuffs after trying to leave Walmart
Esports team prepares for first-ever Houston tournament
What to do after boil water order lifted
More TOP STORIES News