ABC13 & YOU

Houston Symphony takes music into the community

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Symphony's Community Embedded Musicians are sharing their love of music in schools, hospitals and neighborhoods.

Laura Taglialavore
Rainel Joubert is an accomplished violinist with the Houston Symphony. But right now, his audience is not your typical bunch of concert-goers - after all, they are only about five years old.

Joubert is part of the Houston Symphony's Community Embedded Musicians program, the first of its kind in the country. The program brings professional orchestral musicians into schools, hospitals and neighborhoods in order to make the symphony accessible to everyone.

We caught up with Joubert's young class at Camp Adventure in H.I.S.D. to find out how students are learning about the symphony.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationclassical musicHouston SymphonyHISDABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
High-tech makerspace is a hub for creation
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
More ABC13 & You
EDUCATION
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Human remains found during search for missing 3-year-old
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Texas City
Pistol-packing pastor nearly shot by burglar in church
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball
Show More
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
Children at center of torture case trying to move on
Deputy constable taken to hospital with head injury after crash
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
More News