Here's where your student can get free access to Wi-Fi

She said that number is changing daily.
"Our goal is for every child in a household to receive a device," she explained. "We've been very blessed that we have shipments arriving every day for laptops. We received an additional 12,000 iPads on Monday, our hotspots, and so as we receive the information from our schools, we are getting those devices out."
Lathan also suggested for parents to reach out to their child's school principal to get connected with more resources or sign up to receive a device.
Below is a list of resources that can be helpful for those who are looking for places with free Wi-Fi or low cost internet.
WI-FI MAP
A website called WiFi Map is a free internet connectivity tool that allows users to find a free connection in their area.
To explore the thousands of free Wi-Fi spots in the Houston area, start navigating the tool here.
RESOURCE GUIDE
The city of Houston provided a community resource guide listing resources for internet connection across the city. You can find the information by visiting the city's website and scrolling to page 32.
TEA GUIDANCE
According to the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Cable Association released information on free broadband and internet services describing steps to enable and expand access to broadband.
The TEA said all four Texas Cable Association members have pledged to not cut off broadband or telephone service to any customers, even those who can't pay their bills.
To read the full TEA guidance, read it here.
HOUSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Houston Public Library is targeting 17 neighborhood library locations for expanded outdoor Wi-Fi.
The Houston Public Library is also planning to add 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for customer check-out over the next few months.
Below is a list of targeted locations:
- Johnson Neighborhood Library
- 3517 Reed Rd.
- Stanaker Neighborhood Library
- 611 S Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr.
- Tuttle Neighborhood Library
- 702 Kress St.
- Scenic Woods Regional Library
- 10677 Homestead Rd.
- Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library
- 8501 W Montgomery Rd.
- Dixon Neighborhood Library
- 8002 Hirsch Rd.
- Henington-Alief Regional Library
- 7979 S Kirkwood Rd.
- Hillendahl Neighborhood Library
- 2436 Gessner Rd.
- Flores Neighborhood Library
- 110 N Milby St, Houston, TX 77003
- Julia Ideson Building
- 550 McKinney St.
- Central Library
- 500 McKinney St.
- Vinson Neighborhood Library
- Located inside H. Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W Fuqua St.
- Morris Frank HPL Express Library
- 10103 Fondren
- Mancuso Neighborhood Library
- 6767 Bellfort St.
- Moody Neighborhood Library
- 9525 Irvington Blvd.
- Pleasantville Neighborhood Library
- 1520 Gellhorn Dr.
- Walter Neighborhood Library
- 7660 Clarewood
Harris County Precinct 2 is also helping out. The agency has partnered with Harris County Public Libraries to set up two study locations for students.
"We have so many materials. But we're here to help you use it. If you can't get to your library, just come on out to the study pavilion and we'll help you use all our digital resources, we'll get you a book, and hopefully soon, we can get you actual library books checked out and ready to go," said Bryan Kratish with Harris County Public Library.
The two locations in Harris County are at the North Shore Rotary Pavilion and Clear Lake Park Pavilion.
Don't forget to wear your masks and social distance when you go to any of these locations.
