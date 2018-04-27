UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

Local graffiti artist gives University of Houston classroom a facelift

EMBED </>More Videos

Local graffiti artist gives University of Houston classroom a facelift (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Famous Houston graffiti artist GONZO247 has redesigned a classroom at the University of Houston's Valenti School of Communication.

The project is being done in an effort to revamp the School of Communication's classes.

GONZO, whose real name is Mario E. Figueroa Jr., is a self-taught artist who was exposed to graffiti and began his art career in 1985.

The founder of The Graffiti & Street Art Museum of Texas, he established a Houston Wall of Fame, the city's first largest art production of its kind.

Gonzo has participated in over 50 exhibitions, and has serviced several communities in the city.

RELATED: The history behind the iconic downtown mural
Meet Gonzo - the artist behind the Chevron Houston Marathon poster
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstonschoolgraffitiartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Aldine ISD places former UH band director on leave
UH's Fertitta Center making strides toward final product
Ed Oliver poses for cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine
ESPN names Ed Oliver top player in college football
D'Eriq King ready to lead University of Houston to new heights
More university of houston
EDUCATION
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
More Education
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News