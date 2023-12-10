The Edna Police Department has released surveillance photos of a person of interest possibly linked to the death of a 16-year-old cheerleader.

Man arrested, charged in connection to death of Edna High School cheerleader, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest was made in connection to the death of a 16-year-old cheerleader in Jackson County, Texas, according to the Edna Police Department.

The video above is from a previous report.

Officials have arrested Rafael Govea Romero, who has been charged with the capital murder of Lizbeth Medina, who was found dead by her mother inside their apartment complex.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Mother makes gruesome discovery after 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered in their apartment

According to the teen's mother, Jacquline Medina, Lizbeth did not arrive with her cheer squad at an annual town event to celebrate the holidays on Dec. 5.

The mother made the discovery and called police to the Cottonwood Apartments. First responders tried to save the teen, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Romero's arrest comes one day after Edna police released images that were believed to be him wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver Ford Taurus.

SEE IMAGE BELOW: PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT AFTER IN CONNECTION TO CHEERLEADER'S DEATH

The Edna Police Department has released surveillance photos of a person of interest possibly linked to the death of a 16-year-old cheerleader.

According to a release by Edna PD, police were able to identify and locate Romero in the city of Schulenburg and make the proper arrest on Saturday.

Romero has since been booked into the Jackson County Jail, according to officials.

Officials have not said if Romero will be granted bond.

On the same day, several friends and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of the teen at the Jackson County Courthouse.