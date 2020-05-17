NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Former University of Houston standout and current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was jailed over the weekend on a DWI charge.

It happened some time after 9 p.m. Saturday on FM 242 near Patton Village in Montgomery County.

A witness called 911 to report a white Ford Super Duty pickup pulling a trailer was weaving in and out of lanes between FM 1485 and the Eastex Freeway, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's office.

After pulling Oliver over, authorities said they discovered he was impaired but it wasn't clear if alcohol was a factor. Video of the traffic stop showed Oliver undergoing a field sobriety test.

Oliver was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon after authorities say a pistol was found in his vehicle.

Oliver attended Westfield High School and went on to the University of Houston before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

