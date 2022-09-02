1-vehicle crash on Eastex Fwy SB near George R. Brown causing major backups, video shows

Heads up if you're driving into downtown this morning! There are major backups near the George R. Brown Convention Center as crews work to clear a one-vehicle crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving into downtown for work Friday morning, be aware of major delays after a one-vehicle car crash on the Eastex Freeway near the George R. Brown Convention Center.

SkyEye was above the accident and captured video that shows two southbound lanes blocked off at I-45 Gulf Freeway. Only one right lane was getting by.

According to Transtar, the crash was verified at about 6:25 a.m.

To get around the mess, you are advised to take I-610 North Loop over to I-45 North Freeway, into downtown.

