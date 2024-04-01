Suspect accused of fatally stabbing homeless man on Easter near Independence Heights, HPD says

Two homeless men reportedly got into an altercation before one of them pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other near Independence Heights on Easter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after being accused of fatally stabbing another man in north Houston on Easter Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened before 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. Shepherd Drive in Independence Heights.

Det. Finlay with HPD said the two men, both believed to be homeless, got into an altercation before the suspect reportedly pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other man.

It is unclear what led up to the altercation.

According to police, a resident in the area was cycling by and noticed the victim before calling 911.

Medical personnel took the man to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The suspect fled westbound into a nearby neighborhood from the scene, reportedly jumping fences, police said. Residents in the area called law enforcement, who then took him into custody.