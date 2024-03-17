Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car accident from Saturday night in the 3400 block of East Sam Houston Parkway.

At about 7 p.m., a man in a blue Honda Ridgeline was traveling northbound out of the main lanes onto the feeder roads when he struck a male pedestrian crossing the feeder road, deputies said.

According to authorities, the pedestrian failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the front left of the Honda. Deputies say the pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

The driver was released from the scene after deputies ruled out intoxicated driving.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released, but HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the incident.