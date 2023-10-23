The woman's husband told police he's seen the two men who came to rob him before, though their relationship is unclear. She fired back at the suspects, but they got away, HPD said.

Woman killed in shootout during home invasion robbery at apartment in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and killed when two men broke into her family's apartment, trying to rob them, on Houston's eastside overnight, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fleming Drive near Federal Road.

When Houston police arrived at the complex for a shooting call, they found shell casings in the parking lot. Investigators tracked the shooting to one of the apartments and inside, they found the woman who had been shot and killed.

The woman's husband was at the apartment during the shooting. He told police he's seen the two men who came to rob him before, though their relationship is unclear.

Investigators said the woman fired back at the two men during the attempted robbery, and that's when she was killed.

Witnesses told police the suspects went in and out of the apartment a couple of times. The husband reportedly chased the suspects out of the apartment until they began shooting back at him. Then, he went back inside and tried to care for his wife.

Police said the husband was not hurt.

"What we know of right now, from the witnesses and the 911 calls and the statements we've been able to get, is it does appear to have started out as a home invasion-style robbery. We don't really know the cause of that yet, but we are working on it," Cmdr. S. Casko said.

Investigators said two young children who live in the apartment either arrived later or were outside when the shooting happened. They were not hurt.

HPD did not immediately release a description of the two suspects.

