East End Little League girls softball team hits donation goal for regional tournament this weekend

Join me and help raise $3000 for their lodging and food at regionals. I will give $500. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians stepped up in a big way to make sure the East End Little League girl's senior softball team have everything they need when they compete in Louisiana this weekend at regionals.The team advanced to the National Regional Tournament in Alexandria, Louisiana, after making history last weekend when they won state - a first in their Little League's 69-year existence.But after they won state, the next mission was to get enough donations to make the trip happen.League President Richard Duran told ABC13's Mayra Moreno the cost was too much for most to pay, so they were hoping the community could help make the Cinderella story happen.Well, mission accomplished.In an update, Duran shared that they met their donation goal. People from across the area donated meals and the Astros Foundation helped with hotel costs.Even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner chipped in $500.With the remaining money from the donations, Duran said they hope to use that toward the trip to the championship set for next Wednesday.Of course, first they'll need to get past their opponent, who is still TBA, in regionals.That game on Sunday is at 6 p.m., and Duran says, they plan to bring just as much energy to that contest as they did to get there."If they play like they did Sunday, it's all heart. It's all heart, and I believe that's what they're gonna do. We've told them that we're not going on vacation. We're going out there to work and we're gonna get the job done," Duran said.We're behind you, East End!