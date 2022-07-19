After a historic win, East End girls' softball team look for donations for regional tournament

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a historic win for Houston's East End community.The East End Little League Girl's senior softball team won the state tournament on Sunday night. They are the first to win in history for the little league team and are soon headed to Pineville, Louisiana, this weekend for the regional tournament.However, there's a problem. The team only has a few days to get donations to make the trip happen.League President Richard Duran says the cost is too much for most to pay, and they are now hoping the community makes this cinderella story happen."We had over 200 kids this season, and to see their smiles on their faces for us to travel this far it's a lot," Duran said. "Some of them cried, but it's a once-in-a-lifetime good thing. We want to do it for the girls and give them a good experience of playing hard out there."To give donations to the Little League team, you can contact Duran at 832-409-9883, Cashapp $MTCPA0, or Zelle 713-408-2965.