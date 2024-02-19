Several dogs die of smoke inhalation, man rushed to hospital after East Aldine house fire: Officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in the East Aldine area late Sunday night left a man hurt and several dogs dead, according to firefighters.

The Westfield Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Orange Grove Drive near Gloger Street after multiple callers reported seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters found a man during a primary search of the home. They pulled him out and performed CPR at the scene until a medic took over, officials said.

It's unclear how the man is doing now. He was transported to an area hospital.

Several pets were found dead inside the home. Officials believe they died from smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

Nearly 30 miles away, another overnight fire in Deer Park left two pets dead and a child severely burned.

