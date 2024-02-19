Child rushed to hospital with severe burns after fire rips though Deer Park mobile home: Officials

The child, who family members said is a young girl, was rushed to the hospital via Life Flight. Firefighters said two pets were found dead inside the mobile home.

The child, who family members said is a young girl, was rushed to the hospital via Life Flight. Firefighters said two pets were found dead inside the mobile home.

The child, who family members said is a young girl, was rushed to the hospital via Life Flight. Firefighters said two pets were found dead inside the mobile home.

The child, who family members said is a young girl, was rushed to the hospital via Life Flight. Firefighters said two pets were found dead inside the mobile home.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was severely burned in a fire at a mobile home in Deer Park overnight, sources tell ABC13.

The fire was first reportedly just before 2 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Durant Avenue near Center Street, which is close to both Dabbs and College Park Elementary Schools.

A source told ABC13 that the child was rushed to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition with severe burns. A family member at the scene said the victim is a young girl.

Video from the scene shows the damaged mobile home after the fire was extinguished.

Deer Park firefighters said the home was already fully engulfed by the time they arrived. Officials said there were a few people standing outside of the home when they arrived, but it's unclear how many were inside when the fire started.

"The patient was already outside of the house when we arrived on scene with significant burns," Assistant Chief Phillip Arroyo said. "We also have two pets that were found deceased inside the structure."

The fire marshal was investigating at the scene. There was no word yet on what caused the fire.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.