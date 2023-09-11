Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The fire marshal's office said at this point, they don't know if the grass caught on fire first or the home.

5 dogs rescued in 3-alarm fire that damaged 3 homes and sparked grass fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two fires across the Houston area damaged multiple homes overnight.

A townhome on Huff Drive in southwest Houston was burned in one fire. Then, three homes were damaged and a large grass fire was sparked on Early Mist Court in northwest Harris County.

In the 11500 block of Early Mist Court, the home in the middle of the cul-de-sac was the most damaged. Video from the scene shows that the roof is almost completely gone.

Meanwhile, the grass fire burned behind the impacted homes.

Firefighters were called to the neighborhood around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said as crews were on their way to the scene, they got several more calls letting them know another house was on fire, and there was a grass fire, too.

They called for backup. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, which ended up being a three-alarm fire.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the homes safely. Firefighters rescued five dogs from one of the homes.

In total, three homes were damaged.

"While they were actually here working on the two primary structures, they did see smoke coming out of a third, a nearby structure, a neighboring structure, so they went ahead and tapped that fire out as well," Brandi Dumas with HCFMO said.

So far, firefighters said they don't know how many acres of grass burned. That's part of what investigators will work to figure out on Monday.

Investigators are also trying to determine the cause of the fire. The fire marshal's office said at this point, they don't know if the grass caught on fire first or the home.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowners who were displaced.

In southwest Houston, fire officials said a homeowner was not home when they extinguished flames at a townhome on Huff Drive near South Gessner.

HPD said residents in neighboring townhomes were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported, but the homeowner's dog has not been located.

There's no word yet on what sparked the flames.

