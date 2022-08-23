Boil water notice in effect for northwest Harris County residents following E. coli concerns

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Northwest Harris County residents are under a boil water notice after City of Houston officials say E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply over the weekend.

The bacteria was found on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Harris County M.U.D. No. 24, according to a press release. The system was resampled and those results showed total coliform positive sample results.

You can view a map of Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 24. here.

E. coli can make individuals sick, especially those who have a weakened immune system.

Officials said bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, for example, after heavy rains. It can also happen due to a break in pipes or a failure in the water treatment process.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. If infected, it can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.

"The system is being retested as the chlorine residuals are adequate. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria are present and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem by Wednesday," officials said in a press release.

If you ever come under a boil water notice where you live, here is some additional information to know.

A boil water advisory can be issued under a number of circumstances from natural disasters, like in the aftermath of hurricanes and winter storms, to sudden emergencies like a water main break.

The notices are issued when an area's water is, or could be, contaminated with bacteria that could make you sick.

Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.

You'll want to boil water before you do anything that involves human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.