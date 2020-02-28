Don't just drink your water once advisory is lifted, here's what to do

Empty your ice cube containers and wash the containers before making new ice.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Once the 24-hour boil water order is lifted for the city of Houston, residents may still have some work to do.First, you will need to do a few things around your house to make sure you don't mix any possible contaminated water with fresh water.Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the boil water order on Thursday after a massive water main break on the East Loop. He said the order would last through the rest of the day Friday.A boil water order does not always mean that there's contamination, but it is possible that with water pressure or a water main break, there could be.To be safe once the boil order is lifted, here are a list of rules you should follow:"After this 24-hour notice is lifted, definitely run your shower. I would suggest running all the water in your house for five to 10 minutes, clearing out the pipes, and I would suggest running them all on hot," Tox Doc Dr. Noreen Kahn-Mayberry said.Expect a lack of water pressure and discolored water after the boil water order is lifted. This is normal and will not cause any health risks, according to officials.Until the advisory is lifted, you should boil all water before drinking and cooking for at least one minute and then let cool. You can also disinfect the water by adding a 1/8 teaspoon of unscented bleach to a gallon of water, mix it and let it sit for at least 30 minutes.