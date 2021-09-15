Family of man killed send message to 21-year-old suspected drunk driver: 'We miss our cousin'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxicated assault after a man was killed in a crash.
According to the Houston Police Department, Diana Monterroza ran a red light early Sunday morning near the Southwest Freeway Feeder and Fountain View Drive.
Police say her car hit and killed 31-year-old Geovanny Nieto.
"He was a hard working guy and always took care of his family," said his cousin, Maria Morales. "His son was everything to him."
Nieto's wife, Stefany Vasquez, was in the car with him at the time of the crash. She remains in critical condition. The two have a four-year-old son.
"He's now going to grow up without a dad," Morales said.
She said Nieto had big plans. His family was supposed to visit Houston from El Salvador.
"He was excited because he saved money for his mom and grandma who were going to visit them in December," Morales said.
Monterroz remains in jail on a combined $120,000 bond. Her next court appearance is Thursday, Sep. 16.
"I want her to know we miss our cousin," said Morales, who hopes this serves as a lesson for others.
"An example for everyone out there to make their kids aware," Morales said. "This is what can happen when these type of decisions are made."
The family is asking anyone who would like to help with donations to visit their GoFundMe.
