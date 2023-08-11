League City police arrested a man who was wanted for aggravated assault. The suspect took off from officers during a traffic stop.

Suspect in League City SWAT standoff fired at Manvel officers days prior, police say

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of firing shots during a tense SWAT standoff in League City earlier this week is charged with shooting at officers during a separate incident in Manvel just 11 days prior.

The Manvel Police Department said officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Palm Desert Drive in the Rodeo Palms subdivision on July 28 when the suspect vehicle, which had two people inside, fled.

The suspect led officers on a chase into the Cold River Ranch subdivision, police said. During the pursuit, the driver turned the vehicle around, the passenger jumped out, and the driver continued driving toward the officers.

Police said as the driver was fleeing, he fired several shots at officers with a .45 caliber handgun.

The chase ended with a crash in the subdivision, and the suspect fled on foot, police said. Law enforcement searched the area but we unable to find the driver.

The suspect who jumped from the vehicle was taken into custody.

During an investigation, police identified the driver as 27-year-old Dwayne Albert Flores. He was charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant.

On Aug. 8, police in League City stopped Flores for a traffic violation in the 2300 block of E. League City Parkway.

Flores initially provided a false identity and then fled on foot, running north toward the Tuscan Lakes subdivision, police said.

While he ran, Flores reportedly dropped an unknown firearms magazine in a school parking lot.

He ran into an unlocked residence in the 1300 block of San Remo Lane, where a SWAT standoff ensued. A family with kids and dogs ran out of the home and were not injured.

When officers attempted to negotiate, Flores refused to cooperate, League City police said.

At one point, officers attempted to enter the home and Flores fired at them with a handgun, LCPD said. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

After three hours of negotiations, Flores surrendered peacefully and was arrested, police said.

On top of the charges in the Manvel chase, Flores was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest on foot with prior convictions, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to ID fugitive from justice.

For the League City charges alone, his bond was set at $572,500.

Flores also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Brazoria County, LCPD said.