SkyEye flew over a League City neighborhood where SWAT officers were called to a chase suspect who barricaded inside a home.

Suspect who barricaded inside League City home was wanted for aggravated assault, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tense SWAT standoff in a League City neighborhood has ended with the arrest of a man who police say took off on foot from a traffic stop.

SkyEye captured multiple officers in tactical gear outside of a home in the 1300 block of San Remo Lane, which is in the Tuscan Lakes subdivision, early Tuesday evening. The suspect involved in the standoff was wanted on an aggravated assault count.

The League City Police Department said the whole ordeal began when a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over gave false information. That person then took off on foot, ran through yards, dropped an unknown firearms magazine at a school parking lot, and continued through a neighborhood.

The suspect then entered a home with a garage open and ran inside, where a family with kids and dogs ran out.

As police were called, the suspect barricaded himself inside and opened fire twice at officers, LCPD said. The suspect later gave himself up at about 7:30 p.m.

There were no injuries to anyone at the home. Eyewitness News spoke to the homeowner, who was shaken and didn't want to talk on camera.

Amid the whole ordeal, police ordered neighbors to remain indoors. A nearby daycare was also placed on lockdown due to the situation.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.