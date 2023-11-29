Southwest Houston apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

An investigation is ongoing after one person died in a southwest Houston fire Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after a fire ignited at a southwest Houston apartment on Tuesday evening.

The Houston Fire Department said it was called to the 6500 block of Dunlap Street, off Hillcroft Avenue and north of Bellaire Boulevard, for reports of an apartment on fire.

According to HFD, the person who died was a civilian. The fire department added that another civilian was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene captured multiple fire engines and crewmembers, with ladders extended to a second-floor unit.

No flames were visible when ABC13 arrived.

The fire's cause is not immediately known.