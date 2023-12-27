Texas ranked 3rd worst state for drunk driving in sobering new report

Texans have no doubt seen the Department of Transportation's highway billboards during the holiday season warning: "Drink, drive, go to jail." Texas drivers need to heed that warning - the Lone Star State was recently ranked the third-worst state for drunk driving in 2023.

The report by ForbesAdvisor revealed Texas' troubling statistics regarding drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes. According to Forbes' data, 42.37% of all traffic deaths in Texas are caused by drunk drivers. The state also had the third-highest rate of underage drunk drivers involved in fatal car crashes: 0.94 per 100,000 licensed drivers.

There are nearly 340 DUI arrests made per 100,000 licensed drivers in Texas, and five people are killed in car crashes involving a drunk driver for less than every 100,000 Texans, according to the report.

