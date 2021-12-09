Jury awards Texas family $300 billion over 2017 DWI crash that killed teen and her grandmother

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas jury awarded $300 billion to the family of a teen and her grandmother, who were killed in a 2017 crash with a drunk driver.
In November 2017, 59-year-old Tamra Kay Kindred was on her way home after picking up her 16-year-old granddaughter, Aujuni Tamay Anderson, from her job at Cici's Pizza when the pair was suddenly hit and killed by a drunk driver who ran a red light.
According to officials, the driver, Joshua Delbosque, had a blood alcohol level of .263 at the time of the crash.
Delbosque also died.
A lawsuit states that Delbosque had left Beer Belly's Sports Bar minutes before the crash, where he was served 11 alcoholic drinks. The bar would go on to be found guilty of overserving him, KIII reports.
"Beer Belly's clearly was trading money for the safety of their patrons and the public by continuing to serve an obviously intoxicated customer," said John Flood, lead lawyer for the family.
Another lawyer for the family, Craig Sico, added, "There is no justification for alcohol servers to blatantly ignore TABC rules designed to protect the public, which was the cause of these tragic loses."
On Tuesday, the family was awarded $301,040,000,000 by a jury.
Attorneys for relatives of the victims say they'll likely never see any of the money.
However, they hope the jury's decision sends a message to bar owners, restaurants and other alcohol servers that they should never overserve customers.
