drunk driving

Jury awards Texas family $300 billion over 2017 DWI crash that killed teen and her grandmother

EMBED <>More Videos

Jury awards $300 billion to Texas family of DWI crash victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas jury awarded $300 billion to the family of a teen and her grandmother, who were killed in a 2017 crash with a drunk driver.

In November 2017, 59-year-old Tamra Kay Kindred was on her way home after picking up her 16-year-old granddaughter, Aujuni Tamay Anderson, from her job at Cici's Pizza when the pair was suddenly hit and killed by a drunk driver who ran a red light.

According to officials, the driver, Joshua Delbosque, had a blood alcohol level of .263 at the time of the crash.

Delbosque also died.

A lawsuit states that Delbosque had left Beer Belly's Sports Bar minutes before the crash, where he was served 11 alcoholic drinks. The bar would go on to be found guilty of overserving him, KIII reports.

"Beer Belly's clearly was trading money for the safety of their patrons and the public by continuing to serve an obviously intoxicated customer," said John Flood, lead lawyer for the family.

Another lawyer for the family, Craig Sico, added, "There is no justification for alcohol servers to blatantly ignore TABC rules designed to protect the public, which was the cause of these tragic loses."

On Tuesday, the family was awarded $301,040,000,000 by a jury.

Attorneys for relatives of the victims say they'll likely never see any of the money.

However, they hope the jury's decision sends a message to bar owners, restaurants and other alcohol servers that they should never overserve customers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascorpus christicar crashbardrunk driving deathdrunk drivinglawsuitu.s. & worldrestaurantrestaurantsdwialcoholcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
6 dead, including 2 teens, in span of 10 hours on Houston roads
Innocent driver and passenger killed in crash with DWI suspect
Officer hit and dragged outside SE Houston police station
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News