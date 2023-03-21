HPD said the officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital after he was T-boned by the intoxicated driver on TC Jester and West Tidwell.

Intoxicated driver with multiple DUI convictions crashes into HPD unit in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a driver who crashed into a Houston police vehicle Monday night in the city's northwest side has multiple DUI convictions.

The officer in the marked police car was crossing West Tidwell at T.C. Jester when someone in a pick-up truck T-boned him, HPD said.

According to police, the driver got out of his pick-up after the collision and displayed signs of intoxication.

When officers arrived at the scene, the drunk driver tried to run away but was caught and taken into custody.

Police said the officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, and the suspect was not injured.

