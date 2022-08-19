17-year-old charged in double deadly shooting during Pasadena drug deal, police say

Two male victims were rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They both died from their injuries.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is charged with two counts of capital murder for his role in a deadly shooting during an illegal drug transaction.

Pasadena police responded to a shooting call at an apartment building in the 2700 block of Pasadena Boulevard just after noon on Thursday.

At the scene, officers found two male victims with multiple gunshots wounds.

One was transported to a hospital via Life Flight, and the other was taken by an ambulance. Both of the victims died from their injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed that the two victims and the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Joseph Quinones, were involved in a dispute over an illegal drug transaction.

Quinones turned himself into police later Thursday, officials said. He's charged with two counts of capital murder.

Police did not identify the two victims. It was unclear if they were teenagers or adults.