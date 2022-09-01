Dallas flooding in August is benefitting Houston-area in some ways, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drought conditions across southeast Texas continue to improve after weeks of dry and hot weather. This comes after National Integrated Drought Information System says Harris County had the 14th driest July in the last 128 years.

On June 28, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office enacted a burn ban in the area that lasted until August 22, nearly two months.

From July 1 to Aug. 22, 817 outdoor fires were reported in the county, according to spokesperson Brandi Dumas. Since Aug. 23, the county has received six fire reports.

Brazoria and Fort Bend Counties enacted burn bans that were recently were lifted thanks to more rain.

The flooding rains that plagued north Texas are beneficial to the Houston area, according to ABC News. That water is now flowing south toward Houston via the Trinity River and will eventually end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite drought conditions improving, officials warn not to let your guard down if you plan to partake in any activities that involve fire.

"Still take precautions if using anything with an open flame. Always take precaution. Always be careful around fire, no matter what," Dumas said.

