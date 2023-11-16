Weathering Tomorrow: Wildfire risk increasing in southeast Texas

Data from the First Street Foundation found that one of seven properties across the country will be at risk for wildfires over the next 30 years.

You've seen the images of major wildfires most recently destroying parts of tourist-filled Maui. The devastating fires that tore through the historic town of Lahaina all happened within the blink of an eye.

Even in Houston this past summer, the combination of a flash drought and extremely hot temperatures led to several area grass fires and an apocalyptic-looking mulch fire that smoldered for days at the Living Earth Facility.

Though uncommon, wildfires are possible in southeast Texas. Data analyzed by ABC News from the First Street Foundation found that one out of every seven properties across the country will be at a major risk for wildfires over the next 30 years. That applies to us in Houston where more people could be at risk because of the region's expansive growth.

ABC13 meteorologist Elyse Smith spoke to Stephanie Gray, a local horticulture expert with Texas A &M AgriLife Extension. Gray mentioned that this region could see an increased wildfire risk because of urban sprawl, which disrupts the natural landscape of underground aquifers.

Additionally, an increased risk occurs by building into areas that were previously wildlife, like forests or wooded areas. That risk is especially increasing north of Houston near Conroe and The Woodlands.

The ABC News data team found that in Montgomery County alone, 30% of residents are at a major risk for wildfire. That's because the number of homes that are built up to the tree line has more than tripled, with over 37,000 homes in 1990 to about 131,000 in 2020.

Thankfully, there are a few simple changes you can make to the landscaping around your home that could help decrease potential wildfire spread. Gray said that the first 30 feet around your home is critical to preventing wildfires.

"At AgriLife Extension, we call this practice firewise landscaping," she said. "Within the first 10 feet of your house, you want to make sure there's no dead branches, no dead turf grass, and make sure that it has native plants that have a lot of moisture."

Two examples of that are bluebonnets and frog fruit.

There is even exciting new technology coming down the pipeline from Nanotech, a company in Houston. Nanotech has engineered a particle that, when added to building materials, can prevent a fire from spreading. The product is still in testing but could be a viable solution for homeowners and business owners in the future, according to CEO Mike Francis.

