Brazoria County burn ban lifted due to 5 straight days of rainfall, judge says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A burn ban has been lifted for Brazoria County, Judge Matt Sebesta announced on Monday.

"With the recent rainfall, the average fire threshold has been below the recommended 400 (Keetch-Byram drought index units) for five consecutive days allowing the ban to be lifted," the judge's office said in a press release.

The Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management encourages property owners with large brush and debris piles to take advantage of the lifted burn ban, but must follow the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's regulations.

Considering hurricane season is upon us, TCEQ said it's best to take advantage of the lifted burn ban as soon as possible.

Flying debris in a hurricane or high wind event could cause damage to property and possibly individuals, according to the TCEQ.

Residents will be liable for any damages that occur from negligent burning practices.

