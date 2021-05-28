HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for answers after someone was found shot to death on a roadway in north Houston on Friday afternoon.
Two damaged vehicles were spotted by SkyEye along the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near Parker Road where police say the shooting occurred.
Authorities said they're unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Driver found dead with gunshot wounds on North Freeway
