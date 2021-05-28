fatal shooting

Driver found dead with gunshot wounds on North Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver found dead with gunshot wounds on highway in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for answers after someone was found shot to death on a roadway in north Houston on Friday afternoon.

Two damaged vehicles were spotted by SkyEye along the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near Parker Road where police say the shooting occurred.

Authorities said they're unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontraffic fatalitiesdeadly shootingfatal shootinggun controlgun violencedriver killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
2 killed and 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News