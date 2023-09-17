21-year-old shot and killed while confronting suspected hit-and-run driver in Northshore crash: HCSO

According to authorities, the situation escalated after a crash involving three vehicles, and the suspect fled the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old is dead after authorities said he was shot and killed while confronting a driver during a hit-and-run incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies with HCSO responded to a hit-and-run reported in the 700 block of Normandy Street just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, a person was found dead in a car that appeared to have been rear-ended, according to Gonzalez.

An investigation revealed the initial crash happened on Federal Road. Three vehicles were reportedly involved. According to officials, the victim was in one car, the suspect in another, and then witnesses were in a third car.

Officials said the suspect took off after the crash, but the victim and witnesses immediately followed.

They followed the suspect to a parking lot, and that was when the victim got out to confront the suspect but was shot, according to HCSO.

Gonzalez said Houston police officers later found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's at the scene.

According to the sheriff, the victim was identified as Hispanic male who was set to turn 22 years old this month.

"Our condolences go out to the family that is grieving understandably. Again, their relative was going to be celebrating a birthday soon. It is a tragic situation," Gonzalez said.

No charges have been filed yet, according to deputies.