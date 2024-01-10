Teen was home when mom was shot allegedly by husband over custody battle in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is expected to survive after being shot inside her home in northwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at her home on Lautrec Drive.

Investigators believe her husband pulled out a gun and shot her while the two were arguing, possibly about a custody battle.

A teenager, who is about 16 or 17 years old, was inside the home during the shooting, according to police.

He reportedly called the police, saying his mother had been shot.

When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. They believe he took off in a pickup truck.

The woman was taken to a nearby trauma center and is expected to be OK, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.