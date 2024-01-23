Driver crashes into Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Malcomson Road

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a car slammed into the side of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Tuesday.

The constable's office posted pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the vehicle's front end submerged into the office/MUD building.

Constable deputies said the crash happened at about 1:17 p.m. at the station located in the 12100 block of Malcomson Road.

Constable Mark Herman said that emergency services responded to the scene to treat minor injuries, but it is unclear how many people were hurt.

Authorities noted that the fire department responded to the scene because a gas line was hit. The constable's office did not specify whether the gas line affected residents in the area.

Investigators are working to learn whether the wreck was weather-related.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.