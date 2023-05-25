A man was recording a driver blocking traffic when he became the victim of a crime. How it all unfolded in the video above.

Driver accused of pulling gun on man recording him blocking traffic in Museum District bonds out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who thought he was being a good Samaritan became the victim of a crime earlier this month in Houston's Museum District. The suspect in the incident was arrested on Monday and has since bonded out, court records show.

Kohath Ben-Israel saw a driver blocking a one-way, causing a line of cars to pile up in the middle of the afternoon. The victim pulled out his phone, and the last thing he thought was that someone would pull out a gun on him.

"I heard the honking, and someone said, 'This guy's blocking the street, this one-way street.' I couldn't see anything, so I went outside and low and behold, this guy in a white truck was blocking the one-way street," Ben-Israel said.

He said he was in a waiting room for his doctor's appointment on Binz Street in the Museum district when he heard the commotion outside. As a long line of cars were backed up, wondering what the hold up was, that's when Ben-Israel pulled out his phone.

"He gets out of the car, and I'm still filming, and he comes around and he pulls the gun to my face," the victim said.

"You really want to play with me today," Lequinn Monteze, who was identified as the suspect, said.

Monteze was caught on camera exiting his car with a gun in hand.

Ben-Israel said the suspect knocked his phone out of his hand as the victim held his breath, hoping it wouldn't be his last.

"This could be it. This guy's going to kill me," Ben-Israel said.

He is thankful the suspect didn't pull the trigger, and that he's here to tell the story.

Monteze was charged with a second degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to court documents, he has a case out of Connecticut that prohibits him from having a weapon.

Monteze is out on bond s he awaits his next court appearance.

