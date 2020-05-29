Man killed in drive-by shooting on Southwest Fwy feeder at Fountain View

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Southwest Freeway northbound feeder road at Fountain View is closed as police investigate a deadly shooting.
Homicide detectives say a man was driving southbound on Fountain View around 3:20 a.m. and was at the traffic light when there was a possible exchange of words between him and the suspect in a vehicle a couple lanes over.
That's when officials say several shots were fired at the victim's vehicle.
The victim drove off but crashed into a pole on the feeder road at Fountain View. The suspect fled the scene.
Officials believe the suspect is possibly a black man driving a white two-door Honda.
The victim died at the scene.
Detectives say the victim had just left a convenience store, but surveillance video doesn't show any kind of interaction with anyone in a white vehicle or verbal disagreement at the store.
The feeder road is expected to be closed for hours as detectives continue to investigate.
