Man killed in drive-by shooting on Southwest Fwy feeder at Fountain View

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Southwest Freeway northbound feeder road at Fountain View is closed as police investigate a deadly shooting.Homicide detectives say a man was driving southbound on Fountain View around 3:20 a.m. and was at the traffic light when there was a possible exchange of words between him and the suspect in a vehicle a couple lanes over.That's when officials say several shots were fired at the victim's vehicle.The victim drove off but crashed into a pole on the feeder road at Fountain View. The suspect fled the scene.Officials believe the suspect is possibly a black man driving a white two-door Honda.The victim died at the scene.Detectives say the victim had just left a convenience store, but surveillance video doesn't show any kind of interaction with anyone in a white vehicle or verbal disagreement at the store.The feeder road is expected to be closed for hours as detectives continue to investigate.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.