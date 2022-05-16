child shot

11-year-old targeted in Spring-area drive-by shooting might be paralyzed, officials say

A judge set 19-year-old Keandre Jackson's bond at $500K. He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

11-year-old shot in drive-by might be paralyzed, officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old boy may be paralyzed after he was shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Spring area.

The 19-year-old suspect in the shooting appeared before a judge early Monday morning. He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was revealed in court that the 11-year-old is now possibly paralyzed from the waist down, with a bullet lodged in his neck. That's just one of the disturbing details revealed during the hearing.

Keandre Jackson's bond was set at $500,000.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 'He is such a sweet soul': Mother and 11-year-old son shot in NW Harris Co., deputies say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a previous argument between teenage boys.



According to authorities, Jackson and his juvenile cousin, who is only in middle school, had been making threats to the 11-year-old about shooting up his house because of an argument between the two middle schoolers over a girl.

Deputies said earlier in the night, before the shooting, an argument ensued between teenagers at a separate residence involving the 11-year-old, but the situation was temporarily calmed by a parent.

Jackson is accused of driving his cousin to the 11-year-old's home in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane and shooting four times into his upstairs bedroom window.

The 11-year-old, who is now fighting for his life, was shot in the neck. His 35-year-old mother was shot in the pelvic area.

Not only are they accused of the drive-by shooting, but court records state the two went back home, where they were having a sleepover and bragged about what they had done.

"If a middle schooler can provoke a person to commit such an act of violence with no regard for life and who was in that home, what is my ability to ensure community safety?" the judge said in court.

If Jackson makes bond, he will have to wear a GPS tracking device, cannot have any contact with several juveniles and must stay away from any place kids gather.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyspringshots firedshootingjuvenile crimeteenagerteenteenagersharris county sheriffs officechild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Mother and son shot in targeted drive-by in Spring, deputies say
12-year-old hit by stray bullet released from hospital
Sleeping boy hit by bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club
Mother upset there are no arrests in daughter's shooting
TOP STORIES
2 killed in shooting at flea market in N. Harris Co., deputies say
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Near record heat and an Ozone Action Day Monday
Police release names of victims killed in mass shooting at supermarket
At least 1 person shot in shooting in north Harris Co., HCSO says
1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting, authorities say
Show More
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
2 boaters rescued near South Padre Island by Coast Guard
1 killed, 5 injured after plane hits SUV on Florida bridge
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
More TOP STORIES News