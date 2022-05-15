child shot

Mother and 11-year-old son shot in drive-by in northwest Harris County, deputies say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her child were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

At about 12:45 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a residence at the 5000 block of Roth Forest Ln.

The shooter was in a vehicle and shot into the home, striking a 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son, according to HCSO.

Deputies say the woman and her child are expected to be OK.

"We believe it was a targeted ordeal," a HCO detective said. "An adult male is in custody right now in reference to this shooting, right now. I cannot give you any more details in reference to this investigation."

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.



