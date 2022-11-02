Rapper Takeoff talks music legacy nearly 2 weeks before he was killed in downtown Houston

Fans are sharing this interview from the "Drink Champs" podcast less than two weeks ago, where Takeoff reflected on being acknowledged for his work as an artist before he dies.

One of the final interviews featuring rapper Takeoff of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos is going viral following the artist's death.

Nearly two weeks ago, Takeoff, who was born Kirshnick Khari Ball, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast with Migos member Quavo to talk about the future of the group and their music journey.

It was during that conversation with host N.O.R.E. that Takeoff reflected on being acknowledged for his work as an artist before he dies.

"Of course you were shining before but you were dancing on this one... it was your time. It was always your time to prove it. Is that something you had in your mind when you were going in recording?" N.O.R.E. asked.

"Oh, for sure. Enough is enough. I'm chill. I'm laid back. But it's time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don't want them later on when I ain't here," Takeoff responded.

N.O.R.E. also shared a clip of the interview on Twitter after Takeoff's murder, saying that the 28-year-old was a "true student of #HipHop & Gone way too soon. Glad we gave you your flowers King, you deserved every bit of it."

Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning during a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, Houston police said.

No one has been arrested.

