Takeoff's death sparks conversation, how the 'lack of respect' for life targets talented Black men

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The senseless violence happening in Houston is no secret. In fact, a historically Black college football team headed here this weekend is taking their safety into consideration now.

Deion Sanders told his Jackson State University players that they aren't allowed to leave their hotel rooms for social activities before or after their game against Texas Southern.

All day Tuesday, people were trying to deal with the loss of another young, talented Black man.

"What happened to Young Dolph? Tragic! What happened to Takeoff? Tragic! What happened to MO3 in Dallas? Tragic! What happened to Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles? Tragic!" Deric Muhammad, a community activist, said.

He mentioned just a few hip-hop artists killed by gun violence in the past three years. The oldest one on his list was 36.

"Cemeteries are filled with Black brilliance that died way before their time. Takeoff should be alive right now to continue to give the gift that God gave to him, but somebody made the mindless decision to fire a weapon and kill this innocent man. Now, his loved ones, his fans, our community, the culture, his entire family has to live with this for the rest of their lives," Muhammad said.

Jacque Hall is a DJ on 97.9 The Box. He liked Migos' music and met Takeoff a couple of times.