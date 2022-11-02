Rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston putting city's safety issue in spotlight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The murder of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston is highlighting the issue of gun violence in Houston and across the nation. It's especially putting Houston in the spotlight, with some questioning the safety of our city.

"People are no longer resolving their disputes or their arguments through a fist fight. Now, everyone has access to guns, and so when there's disagreement, people pull guns and they start shooting. Their future is cut off and family members and friends are left to mourn," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The investigation continues to find the person or people who fired several shots, killing the rapper and injuring two others, who thankfully are expected to recover.

Both Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner provided an update into the incident, saying the wounded victims are a man and woman, 23 and 24 years old.

Turner and Finner emphasized that the shooting, which happened at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling, occurred after the bowling alley closed it's doors at about 2:30 a.m. Therefore, it's assumed the shooter was among the invited guests.

About 40 people were present when it happened and then everyone scattered. Officials are urging guests who know something to come forward.

Investigators believe there was an argument before the shots were fired.

We don't have conclusive information from detectives regarding what the argument was over. We also don't know if Takeoff was intentionally shot or if it was accidental.

Finner said he spoke with Takeoff's mother. She flew to Houston on Tuesday and HPD is now vowing to find those involved.

"I want to pray for this mother, his family, and all his friends, are in deep pain and shock right now," Finner said.

Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders was captured on camera telling his players they are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms when they are in town to play Texas Southern University over the weekend.

