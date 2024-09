Steve Albini, who produced albums for Nirvana and the Pixies, has died at 61, studio confirms

CHICAGO -- Steve Albini, who produced albums for bands like Nirvana and the Pixies, has died, the studio confirmed Wednesday. He was 61.

Albini founded Electrical Audio in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

He was known for his naturalistic recording philosophy and meticulous analog working methods, his biography on the studio's site said.

It was not immediately clear what led to Albini's death.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.