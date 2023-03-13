How to get tickets to Drake's 'It's All a Blur' summer tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Toosie slide your way on over to the Toyota Center for Drake's summer tour.

Mark June 21, 2023 on your calendar to bring out your worst behavior for the Canadian-born rapper's "It's All A Blur" tour.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The 29-date arena tour is making a stop in Houston, and if you can't make it to that one, you can catch him on June 24 in Dallas.

This marks the four-time Grammy-award-winning artist's return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent album "Her Loss" in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cash App card holders can be the first to unlock the earliest access to tickets on Wednesday, March 15.

WATCH: Drake spotted shooting hoops in Houston, again

SEE ALSO: Drake's latest Houston visit included hoops at St. Thomas HS

SEE RELATED STORY: Drake-approved hot chicken restaurant sets opening date for first Houston location