2 killed, 2 passengers hurt in rollover crash at the end of police chase in SE Houston, HPD says

Officers tried to stop the driver because the car was reported stolen, HPD said. Investigators believe one of the injured passengers is a juvenile, while the two men killed were between 18 to 20 years old.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young men were killed and two other passengers were hurt when a police chase ended in a rollover crash in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the driver lost control on the ramp from I-45 north to I-610 east and crashed. The ramp is still closed for the investigation.

"Vehicle weaving all over the road. They are going in the far left lane, heading towards 610 and 45," officials were heard reporting on radio traffic.

HPD said it all started shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, when patrol officers spotted a stolen car on Broadway Street near Santa Elena Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going, police said. That's when the chase began.

"They verified the vehicle was stolen through our dispatchers, attempted to make a traffic stop," Asst. Chief Kevin Deese said. "The driver refused to stop, traveled north on Broadway, ended up on the Gulf Freeway."

Investigators said the driver didn't navigate the turn as he took the I-610 exit from the I-45 Gulf Freeway, and ended up hitting the railing and rolling over.

The car landed on its roof, unrecognizable from the crash.

The driver and the other young man in the front seat were both killed, HPD said. Investigators believe they were around 18 to 20 years old.

There were two other people in the back seat -- a juvenile female and an adult man, according to police. They were both stable when they were taken to the hospital.

Police said the chase only lasted about five minutes, but still had devastating consequences.

The exit ramp from I-45 north to I-610 east was closed as crews continued to investigate the deadly crash.

