Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, family says

The victim's family told only ABC13 that her efforts to keep her family together were shattered forever after being caught up in a toxic love triangle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members have identified the young mother killed during a murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus on Sunday.

Kenia Osorio, 32, was shot by a man, who her family says she recently dated, before he turned the gun on himself. Osorio's 8-year-old daughter saw everything but was not physically injured.

"She was a very nice person. Fun to be around," her only brother Carlos Rivera said. "She didn't care what people (thought) about her. She would be her own. She was outgoing, loving, caring."

Rivera and his mother held hands as they tearfully talked about the tragic loss of their sister and daughter.

"Everything happened in front of my niece. I'm sure it's hard for her to deal with that," Rivera said.

The family said what they have been able to piece together is really just tragic. They say Osorio and her husband, who share two children, were going through a divorce.

A few months ago, she began dating another man, believed to be the gunman. Recently however, Osorio and her husband decided to reconcile and keep the family together. That's when things got bad.

"As far as we know, he pretty much got obsessed because she decided to work things out with her husband and get back together with him," Rivera said.

The family said they only met the man once prior to the tragic shooting on Sunday and did not know anything about him. They were unaware of other domestic violence issues prior to the shooting.

The children, a girl and a boy, are now with their father, who is also distraught. He declined to speak about what happened.

Osorio's mother and brother said they find it truly tragic that her efforts of keeping her family together, is now shattered forever.

"She was a loving caring person that would always be there for somebody if they needed her to be there," Rivera said.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says