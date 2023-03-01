Bond set at $200K for man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting his wife multiple times in southeast Houston on Monday.
Victor Jonatan Gallegos Betancourh, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.
The video above is from a previous report.
Houston police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Scott Street around 1:20 a.m.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston before turning himself in
At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times inside a car.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not release her identity.
The man's sister told police she came out of her house, which is a couple hundred yards away, and saw her brother with a gun. She said he then fled in her blue Mazda 626.
Investigators said Gallegos Betancourh later returned to the scene and was detained.
Gallegos Betancourh's bond was set at $200,000 for the aggravated assault charge. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.