Investigators said the husband eventually returned to the scene and turned himself in after fleeing in his sister's car. At last check, his wife was in critical condition.

Bond set at $200K for man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting his wife multiple times in southeast Houston on Monday.

Victor Jonatan Gallegos Betancourh, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Houston police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Scott Street around 1:20 a.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston before turning himself in

At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times inside a car.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not release her identity.

The man's sister told police she came out of her house, which is a couple hundred yards away, and saw her brother with a gun. She said he then fled in her blue Mazda 626.

Investigators said Gallegos Betancourh later returned to the scene and was detained.

Gallegos Betancourh's bond was set at $200,000 for the aggravated assault charge. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.