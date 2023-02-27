Investigators said the husband eventually returned to the scene and turned himself in after fleeing in his sister's car. At last check, his wife was in critical condition.

Man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston before turning himself in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in the hospital after she was shot multiple times by her husband in southeast Houston overnight, according to police.

Houston police said officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 8400 block of Scott Street near Bellfort Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, they found the woman shot multiple times inside a car -- but the man was nowhere to be found.

The man's sister told police she came out of her house, which is a couple hundred yards away, and saw her brother with a gun. He reportedly fled the scene in her blue Mazda 626.

The wife was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. At last check, police said she was undergoing surgery.

Investigators said it was unclear if the woman was shot in the 8400 block of Scott or if the shooting happened somewhere else and she was driven to the location.

In an update from investigators, officers said the husband eventually returned to the scene and turned himself in. The exact charges he would face were unknown at the time.