Pregnant woman claims she shot and killed boyfriend in self-defense, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas are investigating what appears to be a domestic violence related shooting at the 1200 blk of Baltic Lane in North Harris County. A male has been confirmed deceased on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KHLL5wL9qr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant woman says she shot and killed her 29-year-old boyfriend out of self-defense Thursday morning in north Harris County, authorities said.The sheriff's office was called to the 1200 block of Baltic Lane after the 30-year-old woman called 911 and told dispatchers she shot the man in self-defense, according to Homicide Sgt. D. Wolfford.When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the front door of the home. He had multiple gunshot wounds.The woman, who is 1-month pregnant, was transported to the hospital with injuries Wolfford said were consistent with assault.Investigators said they don't know what led up to the assault, but plan to question the woman.Children, ranging in age from approximately 10 to 17 years old, were inside the house at the time and woke up to the sounds of an argument and gunshots.