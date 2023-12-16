35-year-old man accused of beating 3 children, fatally shooting wife now charged with murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of beating his three children and fatally shooting his wife on the city's southside on Thursday is now charged with murder and three counts of injury to a child, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Keith Marion Lee, 35, is now in police custody following a violent night in the greater Houston area in the 5100 block of Enyart Street.

Houston Police Department officers responded to an assault call in the 5100 block of Cosby Street and learned that a man, identified as Lee, was reportedly assaulting two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy in the street.

Officers said the two children ran to a neighbor's home for help. The eldest child reported that their father had shot their mother and pointed police to the house where the shooting occurred.

The neighbor shared a Ring doorbell video with ABC13 showing the two injured children asking for help. They told ABC13 that the children were badly beaten and had swollen eyes.

In the background of the video, Lee was seen on top of a home's roof across the street.

When officers arrived at the residence, they located a 2-year-old boy with severe injuries and an unresponsive woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified by family as 32-year-old Christina Abner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported all three children to an area hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition, police said. The younger children suffered fractures to their faces and heads.

Lee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a medical condition and will be taken to Harris County Jail once he is released, officials said.

