Suspect in custody after woman found shot to death and 3 children beaten on Houston's south side

Need help? Call the Houston Area Women's Center at 713-528-2121 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

A suspect is in custody after three young children were beaten and their mother was found shot to death on Enyart Street on Houston's south side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was shot to death and three children under the age of 10 were badly beaten in what was a violent night in the greater Houston area.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Enyart Street at about 2:20 a.m. Friday, but officers were initially called to a different area a block over on Cosby Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard on the south side.

According to HPD Asst. Chief Wyatt Martin, officers responded to Cosby for a man assaulting children in the street.

When police arrived, a man had climbed onto the roof of a house, while two children were found there in the road injured.

The eldest child told police her father had shot her mother, said Martin, adding that she directed officers to the Enyart scene.

Police went to a home on Enyart and not only found the front door open, but a third child, a boy believed to be just three or four years old, who had blunt trauma injuries.

First responders took all three children to the hospital.

As authorities went through the rest of the house, they found a woman dead. She had been shot at least one time.

"This time of year, unfortunately, we see a lot of domestic situations. (We) want everyone to know, if you know someone in a dangerous situation, please reach out," said Martin.

All three children were conscious when taken to the hospital, but the youngest child is in the most serious condition, Martin explained.

Authorities didn't yet know the exact ages of the children, but say the youngest is boy who could be three or four years old, the second child is a girl believed to be five or six, and the eldest is a girl believed to be between eight and 10.

Officials also didn't give any information on the suspect except that he may be in his mid-30s. He's in custody. The woman was also in her mid-30s.

Investigators didn't know the relationship between the adults and are working to confirm if the suspect is the children's father.

Neighbors told ABC13 that they were aware of problems in the home.

A neighbor shared Ring doorbell video with ABC13 that shows two of the children injured, asking for help. The suspect can be seen on the roof of a house across the street in the background.

The neighbor said the children were badly beaten and had swollen eyes.

She said she did what she could to help the kids and said the oldest girl was yelling that her brother was still inside the house.

Sadly, this was not the only domestic violence - related incident overnight.

A murder suspect is on the run after deputies say he killed his girlfriend and took off with their 1-year-old child. The child is safe and with a family member.

If you're experiencing abuse, help is just a phone call away. You can call the Houston Area Women's Center for help at 713-528-2121. To connect to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233. You can text the word "START" to 88-7-88.

